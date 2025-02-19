Vawter Financial Ltd. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after buying an additional 1,664,458 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,186,000 after buying an additional 518,083 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,599,000 after buying an additional 548,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 6,623,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,483,000 after buying an additional 59,774 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

