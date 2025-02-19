MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) is Accuvest Global Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,957 shares during the period. MicroStrategy accounts for approximately 9.9% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after acquiring an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after acquiring an additional 421,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 415,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,221,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSTR opened at $333.99 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

