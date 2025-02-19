Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 5,511,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 221,636,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

About Oracle Power

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

