SSE (LON:SSE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,489.09 ($18.78) and last traded at GBX 1,499.50 ($18.92), with a volume of 16266640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,507.50 ($19.02).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

SSE Trading Up 0.9 %

SSE Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,592.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,763.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

About SSE

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

