Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 7,058 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Motors has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.