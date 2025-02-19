Legacy Solutions LLC Invests $6.89 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 201,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,892,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 7.5% of Legacy Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.