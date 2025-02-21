Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $15.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Citizens Jmp raised Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SLDB

Solid Biosciences Trading Down 7.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of SLDB opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, insider Jessie Hanrahan sold 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $25,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,716. This represents a 24.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $62,238.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,510.40. The trade was a 22.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,069 shares of company stock valued at $137,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.