Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Crocs’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $107.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.97. Crocs has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 83.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth $1,731,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 63.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 23.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

