William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for Assurant Earnings

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assurant in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.74. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $15.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s FY2025 earnings at $15.95 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.17.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $201.49 on Monday. Assurant has a 1 year low of $160.12 and a 1 year high of $230.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.40 and its 200 day moving average is $203.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1,401.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

