What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for Euroseas Q1 Earnings?

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Euroseas in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.05. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $15.15 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of ESEA opened at $34.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Euroseas by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Euroseas by 389.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 42,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Euroseas by 661.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Euroseas by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Euroseas by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

