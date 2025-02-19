The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.20 and traded as low as $8.20. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1,087,549 shares changing hands.
The New America High Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20.
The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
