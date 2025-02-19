The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.20 and traded as low as $8.20. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1,087,549 shares changing hands.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 194,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 11.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 98,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

