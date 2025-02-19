Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,150 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

