Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

