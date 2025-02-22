Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 229.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cameco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

