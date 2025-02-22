Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Shares of Cameco stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 229.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
