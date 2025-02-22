Insider Buying: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Purchases C$210,488.00 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director Brian Johnston Porter acquired 100 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2,104.88 per share, with a total value of C$210,488.00.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$2,006.00 on Friday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$1,346.06 and a one year high of C$2,119.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,996.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,820.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFH. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

