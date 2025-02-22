Insider Buying: MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Director Acquires $468,844.74 in Stock

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) Director Carl L. Gordon bought 47,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $468,844.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,205,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,642,529.10. This represents a 1.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MBX Biosciences Stock Performance

NYSE MBX opened at $10.88 on Friday. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBX Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in MBX Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

