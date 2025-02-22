Susan Wiseman Sells 3,925 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $160,218.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 185,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,575,987.90. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,486 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $139,509.72.
- On Monday, January 27th, Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $472,200.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $637,280.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 41,210 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,158.90.
- On Monday, December 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,790 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $125,550.00.
Braze Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $59.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on BRZE. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
