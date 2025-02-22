National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

National CineMedia stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.01 million, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.06. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

In other National CineMedia news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $154,560.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,085.37. This trade represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2,562.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 69,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 66,927 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,147,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

