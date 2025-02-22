DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.95. DSS shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 9,540 shares trading hands.

DSS Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get DSS alerts:

Insider Transactions at DSS

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 205,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $198,994.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,184,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,940.75. This trade represents a 20.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DSS

DSS Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DSS stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DSS, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of DSS at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.