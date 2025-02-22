Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RHP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

RHP opened at $98.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. The company had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after buying an additional 931,283 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,811,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $65,142,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 483.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 609,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,391,000 after purchasing an additional 505,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 946.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 454,922 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

