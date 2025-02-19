American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE ARL opened at $13.04 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $210.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 112.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Realty Investors by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $396,000.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

