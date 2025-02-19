Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $983,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,986,000 after purchasing an additional 65,870 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,596,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 557,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 300,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.