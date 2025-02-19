Steele Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steele Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $217,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 81,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,116,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $614.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $530.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $495.94 and a 1-year high of $614.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

