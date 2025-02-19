Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 17.200-18.800 EPS.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 17.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $378.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $379.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $382.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total value of $6,978,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,963,231.60. The trade was a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

