iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 324,178 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

