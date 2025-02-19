Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target to $425.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $387.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $364.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,963,231.60. This trade represents a 13.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

