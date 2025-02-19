KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $119,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.