Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 135,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 49,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.