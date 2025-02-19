TMX Group Limited (X) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

X opened at C$50.61 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$33.41 and a twelve month high of C$51.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on X shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.49, for a total value of C$1,979,776.00. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

