SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,809,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $302.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $454.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

