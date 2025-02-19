Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Boosted by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,650 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Copart worth $36,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Creative Planning grew its position in Copart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 141,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 28,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813 over the last ninety days. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.