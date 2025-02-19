Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

