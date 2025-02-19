iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $168.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.34. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.71 and a 1-year high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

