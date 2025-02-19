Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.06. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 61,270 shares trading hands.

Yangarra Resources Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.04. The company has a market cap of C$106.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 41,688 shares of company stock valued at $41,765. Corporate insiders own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

