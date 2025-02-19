Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for ESPR Earnings

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $368.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

