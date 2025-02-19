Employers (EIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Employers to post earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $221.18 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Employers Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EIG opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.27. Employers has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $54.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

