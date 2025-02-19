Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of AAL Q2 Earnings

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the airline’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,774 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,525 shares of the airline’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.