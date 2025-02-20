Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Elevance Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 10.7% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1,711.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Barclays upped their target price on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

Shares of ELV opened at $391.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

