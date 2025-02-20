Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.77.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.6 %

PACCAR stock opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average is $105.06. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $2,796,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,196.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,547 shares of company stock worth $17,625,128. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

