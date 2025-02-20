Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.03 Million Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,106 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of CHCT opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $523.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.85 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHCT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.