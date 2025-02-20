Truist Financial Corp Has $18.67 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $18,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $215.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $218.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.60 and its 200 day moving average is $172.09.
Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.55.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.