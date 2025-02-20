C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 257 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $257.34 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $193.72 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

