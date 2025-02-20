Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 69,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 102,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIS opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

