Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,912,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $81,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

