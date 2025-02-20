What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Kellanova Q1 Earnings?

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kellanova in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kellanova’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $9,246,848.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,107,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,004,221.30. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,291,187. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.