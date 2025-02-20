Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.