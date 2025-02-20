Head-To-Head Survey: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) vs. Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY)

Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Thai Union Group Public and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Union Group Public 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sow Good has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 536.36%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Thai Union Group Public.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Union Group Public N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Union Group Public N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sow Good $40.13 million 0.70 -$3.06 million $0.25 11.00

Thai Union Group Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sow Good beats Thai Union Group Public on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thai Union Group Public

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; Pet food; and Value-Added and Other Businesses. It provides ambient seafood products, including tuna, sardines, mackerel, herring, and salmon for retail and wholesale customers; frozen and chilled seafood, such as shrimp, lobster, and fishes that are sold directly to restaurants, hotels, and caterers; ready-to-cook or ready-to-serve products, as well as bakery treats; marine ingredients for use in consumer goods, such as infant formula, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and clinical nutrition; and pet care products comprising surimi-based fish snacks, canned cod liver, and wet seafood-based cat and dog food. The company offers its products under the Chicken of the Sea, Genova, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, King Oscar, Mareblu, Rügen Fisch, Sealect, Fisho, QFresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo, Red lobster, and Thammachart seafood. It also manufactures and distributes animal feeds, ingredient products, food supplement products, and smoked salmon products. In addition, the company offers printing manufacturing, export and import, training and management, e-commerce, consultancy, technical, and property rental services. Further, it is involved in the packaging food products, tuna oil refinery, shrimp farming, and shrimp breeding and hatchery businesses. The company was formerly known as Thai Union Frozen Products Public Company Limited and changed its name to Thai Union Group Public Company Limited in September 2015. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Mueang Samut Sakhon, Thailand.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

