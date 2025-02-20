Meitav Investment House Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 447,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 300,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $855.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

