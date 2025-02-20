Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 109.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 12.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $2,334,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,942. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 316,451 shares of company stock valued at $20,907,793 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $69.38 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

