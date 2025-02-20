Private Advisor Group LLC Has $20.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $20,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $199.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $159.39 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.28 and its 200-day moving average is $188.92.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

